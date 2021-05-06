Dulquer Salmaan And Mammootty Wish Maryam On Her 4th Birthday; Win The Internet!

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya's little daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan turned 4 on May 5, Wednesday. As always, 'Pappa' Dulquer took to his official social media pages and wished his dear Marie. However, it is grandfather Mammootty, who surprised his followers by wishing his granddaughter with a special Instagram post.

The megastar, who always prefers to not share anything regarding his family on social media, broke the custom and share a super adorable picture of Maryam on her birthday. "4th birthday to my princess," Mammootty captioned the picture. The lovely post is now taking social media by storm.

See Mammootty's post here:

Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, wished his dear daughter with the special collage that consists of four pictures of him and Maryam.

"We should make these pictures an annual thing. What say Marie?

My favourite thing to do whenever I am away, is to look at every single photo I have of yours from the time you were born. It's the only way papa can make it through the time he spends away from you. Of all those these always have a special place in my heart.

It's another lockdown birthday for you. And this time you had no friends over. Still you were the happiest little girl. May Allah always ensure you're happy and smiling just as you are. We your family could ask for nothing more. You're our joy and blessing. Our smiles and our laughter.

Happy birthday my darling. 4 years old !! We know for a whole year you're going to wait for your next birthday. We hope you had the most special day boobootum," wrote the actor.

Dulquer Salmaan's close friends from the industry including Kunchacko Boban and Nazriya Nazim wished Maryam on her birthday with special posts. Kunchacko shared a cute picture of Maryam and his little son Izahaak, along with a lovely note. Nazriya, on the other hand, shared a fun picture with Maryam and her mother, Amaal Sufiya.