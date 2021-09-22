Dulquer Salmaan And Prithviraj Sukumaran To Share The Screen In Kurup?

Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the two most sought-after talents of the Malayalam film industry share a great friendship in real life. The actors, who were childhood buddies, rekindled their friendship during the pandemic days. Now, the latest reports suggest that Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran might share the screen very soon.

The grapevine suggests that Kurup, the upcoming Dulquer starrer will feature Prithviraj in a special cameo appearance. According to the sources close to the project, the actor-filmmaker's role in the movie is a very crucial one, even though it is a cameo. The reports have left both the fans of Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, totally excited.

However, the Kurup team has not reacted to these reports yet. Mostly, the audiences will have to wait till the release of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer to know whether Prithviraj Sukumaran is a part of the project. However, the face-off of the two most celebrated young stars of Malayalam cinema will definitely be a treat to watch.

Coming to Kurup, Dulquer Salmaan is playing the titular character Sukumara Kurup in the highly anticipated project, which is directed by Srinath Rajendran. The project marks Dulquer's second collaboration with the young filmmaker, after their debut film Second Show. The pan-Indian star is said to be playing the first out-and-out negative role of his career in Kurup, which is an autobiographical drama.

The project will feature Indrajith Sukumaran, Moothon fame actress Shobita Dhulipala, and Shine Tom Chacko in the other key roles. The movie is penned by Jithin K Jose, Daniell Sayooj Nair, and KS Aravind. Nimish Ravi is the director of photography. Kurup, which is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films, is expected to ht the screens very soon.