Dulquer Salmaan Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why We Absolutely Love DQ

Though zillions of actors (early in their acting career) have portrayed youngsters on screen who are either impudent or respectful, Dulquer has always rightly displayed the right amount of both the traits that make his characters seem lovable despite flaws. A few examples are Faizal Abdul Razak (Ustad Hotel), Johns Isaac (ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi), Arjun (Bangalore Days), Aditya Varadarajan (OK Kanmani) and Charlie (Charlie) among others. Though he started off his acting career being in his comfort zone (playing similar characters), post the super success of Charlie, the star began exploring some breathtaking roles which were no doubt appreciated by the audiences.

Well, proving our point right, DQ is next going to essay the infamous criminal Sukumara Kurup on-screen with Srinath Rajendran's Kurup, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see what's in store for them.

‘Adipoli' Son!

Just like all of us, Dulquer is an ardent fan of his father and his movies. Though Mammootty has never promoted DQ's films through any means, the 34-year-old has always made sure to express his fondness both ways. Dulquer time and again treats netizens with unseen pictures of the superstar with mind-blowing captions, and that indeed becomes a gala moment for many, especially the duo's fans.

Dotting Father

His love for daughter Maryam is immense and we love anything and everything about the coolest father-daughter duo in town. His love-filled social media posts about his cutie patootie have inevitably garnered huge attention of netizens and in fact, we love that Maryam looks like a carbon copy of her handsome father.

Good Command Over Languages

There is no denying the fact that many were dubious about Dulquer's debut in Bollywood. Though many speculated about his fluency in Hindi back then, a lot were taken aback when they saw him confidently interacting with his co-stars and directors precisely like a pro. Well, language has never been a barrier for Dulquer and the star has even articulated the same in many of his interviews. Except for Telugu, the dashing actor can easily slip into languages including English, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi, and that too without a queer accent.

Friendly Nature

DQ is best known for his humble and friendly nature. Be it with his fans or colleagues in the industry, the actor has always maintained a warm relation. A lot of his co-stars have also revealed his sweet gestures during several media interactions, which indeed speak volumes about the person he is in real life.