Dulquer Salmaan Opens Up About Mammootty's Post On Kurup, Admits That He Made It!

Mammootty had revealed the official trailer of his and popular actor Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film, Kurup. The megastar's move came out as a great surprise for his fans, as he has always stayed out of his son's film career. However, Dulquer Salmaan revealed the truth behind Mammootty's post on Kurup, in a recently held press meet.

Interestingly, the Kurup actor revealed that it was him who made the post on Mammootty's social media handles, from the megastar's phone. According to Dulquer Salmaan, he asked Mammootty's permission to use his phone and launched the official trailer of the movie through the megastar's page.

After the megastar launched the Kurup trailer, several trolls that suggested it was Dulquer Salmaan who made the post had gone viral on social media. In the recent press meet, the charming actor remarked that the trolls were indeed right, to the much excitement of the netizens. According to Dulquer Salmaan, he took this step as he really wanted Mammootty to share the film's trailer.

Coming back to Kurup, the autobiographical drama is getting a record release on November 12, Friday, with around 450 screens across the world. The movie, which is directed by the young filmmaker Srinath Rajendran, is being released in five languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Thus, Kurup will also emerge as the first-ever pan-Indian project in the career of its leading man Dulquer Salmaan.