Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Fahadh Faasil & Their Wives Hangout; Pic Wins The Internet

Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Fahadh Faasil, the three most sought-after young stars of Malayalam cinema share a great friendship in real life. Recently, the trio and their respective wives had a hang-out post the long lockdown break. The picture of Fahadh, Dulquer, and Prithviraj, along with Nazriya Nazim, Amaal Sufiya, and Supriya Menon, is now winning the internet.

The star-studded picture was shared by Nazriya Nazim, the young actress, and wife of Fahadh Faasil, on her official Instagram handle. The lovely picture, which clearly shows the warmth and bonding in their friends circle, came out as a great surprise for the fans of Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Fahadh Faasil. The fans and cine-goers are now eagerly waiting to watch the golden trio together on screen, soon.

Coming to their respective careers, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to release his ambitious project Kurup, very soon. The movie, which was originally planned as an Eid 2020 release, is now delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Dulquer had recently wrapped his another much-awaited project, Salute, and the upcoming Tamil rom-com Hey Sinamika.

When it comes to Prithviraj Sukumaran's career, the multi-faceted talent will be next seen in the crime thriller Cold Case, which is gearing up for an Amazon Prime Video release on June 30. He had recently finished the shooting of his upcoming socio-political thriller, Kuruthi. Prithviraj is also getting back to filmmaking with the upcoming Mohanlal starrer Bro Daddy.

Fahadh Faasil, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming period thriller Malik. The movie, which was originally supposed to hit the theatres, is now gearing up for an OTT release due to the pandemic. Fahadh, who is currently recovering from the injury he suffered during the shoot of Malayankunju, is expected to get back to film sets once the lockdown ends.