Dulquer Salmaan Reacts To Rumours On Kurup Star Cast; Says It's Unfair To The Fans Of Our Stars

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to release his ambitious project Kurup, very soon. Recently, it was reported that the project will have renowned actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran in a cameo appearance. The reports had left both the fans of Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj, totally excited. But now, the Kurup actor has finally reacted to the rumours on the star cast.

"It's encouraging to see the buzz around Kurup and I am really excited to bring the movie to you guys soon. However, there is a lot of fake information going around right now. When the time is right, you will all get to watch the film and witness first hand who are doing cameos in Kurup. However, right now whatever is being spread is not true and I would sincerely request you to stop propagating this information. It isn't fair to the fans of our stars to have expectations and for us to disappoint them," wrote Dulquer Salmaan on his Instagram story.

Dulquer Salmaan's confirmation has finally put an end to the rumours regarding Prithviraj Sukumaran's collaboration with the Srinath Rajendran directorial. However, it has also left the fans of both Dulquer and Prithviraj, who were eagerly waiting for the onscreen collaboration of the stars, totally disappointed.

To the unversed, Dulquer Salmaan is playing the titular character Kurup aka Sukumara Kurup in the project, which marks his second collaboration with director Srinath Rajendran. As per the reports, the charming actor who is best known for his boy-next-door roles is playing a negative character for the first time in his career in the movie.

Kurup will feature Indrajith Sukumaran and Shine Tom Chacko in the other pivotal roles. Shobita Dhulipala, the Moothon fame actress is appearing as the female lead in the movie. The Srinath Rajendran directorial is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan himself, under his home banner Wayfarer Films.