Dulquer Salmaan’s Film With R Balki Will Be A Psychological Thriller, Confirms PC Sreeram

Post a lot of speculations about Dulquer Salmaan's collaboration with R Balki, PC Sreeram has now confirmed the project through his social media handle. Revealing that the film will be a psychological thriller, the celebrated cinematographer tweeted, "My next project with Balki will have DulquerSalmaan. It's a psychological thriller. Eagerly waiting to start work."

Tagging the actor and director, Sreeram shared a monochrome picture of himself with Balki. Well, with the confirmation tweet of the cinematographer going viral on social media, many are expecting an official announcement of the film very soon.

Reportedly, the film will go on floors once the COVID-19 lockdown ends and things get back to normalcy. Let us tell you that the forthcoming film will mark Mollywood's heartthrob Dulquer's third outing in Bollywood after Karwaan (2018) and Zoya Factor (2019).

Notably, the star has earlier worked with PC Sreeram for his romantic drama OK Kanmani (2015) directed by ace director Mani Ratnam. Interestingly, Dulquer-Balki's project will mark the cinematographer's 6th collaboration with the director after Cheeni Kum (2007), Paa (2009), Shamitabh (2015), Ki & Ka (2016) and Pad Man (2018).

Meanwhile, Dulquer is currently busy with his Malayalam films especially Kurup directed by Srinath Rajendran, which is all set to release soon. His other forthcoming projects include Rosshan Andrrews' Salute, dance master Brinda's Hey Sinamika (Tamil) and Hanu Raghavapudi's yet-to-be-titled Telugu period drama. The actor has also confirmed films with Soubin Shahir and Abhilash Joshiy. More details about the projects are yet to be revealed.