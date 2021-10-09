Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup To Get A Theatrical Release In November: Reports

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor will be next seen in Kurup, the highly anticipated autobiographical drama. The project, which is was originally supposed to hit the theatres in 2020, was delayed multiple times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, the latest reports suggest that the Dulquer Salmaan project is gearing up for its theatrical release.

According to the sources close to the theatre owners association, Kurup has been confirmed to hit the theatres by the second or third week of November 2021. However, the makers are yet to finalise the release date of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer. If things go as planned, the makers will soon announce the release date, along with a special teaser or poster very soon.

In that case, Kurup, which marks Dulquer Salmaan's second collaboration with director Srinath Rajendran, will hit the theatres as one of the biggest releases post-pandemic. The new reports have left both the Dulquer fans as well as the cine-goers, totally excited.

Earlier, it was rumoured several times that Kurup might go the OTT way and get released on Netflix. If the latest reports are to be believed, the Dulquer Salmaan movie will hit the OTT screens only after its grand theatrical release, which is slated to happen in November 2021.

Earlier in an interview, Dulquer Salmaan had stated that the team would like to release Kurup on big screens, and are waiting for things to get back to normal. According to the actor-producer, the Srinath Rajendran directorial is exclusively designed to be watched on big screens.

To the unversed, Dulquer Salmaan is playing the titular character Kurup aka Sukumara Kurup in the project. Indrajith Sukumaran and Shine Tom Chacko essay the pivotal roles. Shobita Dhulipala appears as the female lead in the movie. The autobiographical drama is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments.