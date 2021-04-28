Dulquer Salmaan’s Massive Lineup Of Films Will Leave You Excited!

Of late, rumours have been rife that Dulquer Salman's highly anticipated film Kurup might opt for a direct-to-OTT release. Though there is no confirmation regarding the release from the makers as yet, innumerable fans and followers of the star are waiting to witness the actor on screens very soon. Let us tell you that his previous release Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was released in February last year.

Well now, what has deviated the attention of many is Dulquer's latest interview with a tabloid, where he revealed his lineup of films which are in various stages of production. Apart from KS Arvind's Kurup, Rosshan Andrrews Salute (both Malayalam), dance master Brinda's Hey Sinamika (Tamil), Hanu Ravipudi's yet-to-be-titled Telugu period drama, the actor also has two Malayalam and a Bollywood film in his kitty. Revealing about the same, the star said that he will be joining hands with Mission Mangal director R Balki for a Hindi film. On the other hand, DQ has also confirmed his collaboration with Soubin Shahir and Abhilash Joshiy for their respective projects.

Notably, Soubin's film will mark the duo's second collaboration after the 2017 flick Parava, where Dulquer appeared in a guest role. On the other hand, though there have been reports that Abhilash's maiden directorial venture will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. For the unversed, Abhilash is renowned filmmaker Joshiy's son. As per Dulquer Salmaan, the film will be a commercial entertainer.

Well, with a string of projects to be released, looks like 2021 is indeed going to be a grand affair especially for Dulquer fans. How excited are you? Tell us in the comment section below!