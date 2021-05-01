Dulquer Salmaan's Salute: Here Is A Major Update On The Project

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is all set to play a police officer in the upcoming cop thriller Salute. The actor had wrapped up the shooting of the Rosshan Andrrews directorial recently. As per the latest updates, the team has kickstarted the post-production works of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer.

As reported earlier, the shooting works of Malayalam films have been canceled due to the second wave of the pandemic. However, the cast members of Salute are currently busy with the dubbing works of the movie. The sources close to the project recently revealed some stills which were clicked during the dubbing session of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer, on social media.

Kurup: The Dulquer Salmaan Starrer To Set A New Record With OTT Rights?

Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the central character SI Aravind Karunakaran in the movie, had penned a heartfelt note after wrapping up Salute. "And it's a wrap!! Bidding adieu to Aravind Karunakaran with a #Salute. Thank you Roshan chetta for giving me this opportunity. I absolutely enjoyed it. Thank you for all the kind words. It was our pleasure at Wayfarer Films to work with you and the entire team. Every cast member and crew member worked on the film like it was their own and it was close knit family doing their best. My love and gratitude to each and every one of you. Can't wait to share the movie with the world," wrote the actor.

Dulquer Salmaan's Massive Lineup Of Films Will Leave You Excited!

Diana Penty, the popular Bollywood actress is appearing as the female lead opposite Dulquer in Salute. Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, and Alencier Ley Lopez play the other pivotal roles. Bobby-Sanjay, the National award-winning duo has penned the cop thriller. Santhosh Narayanan composes the songs and original score for the Dulquer Salmaan starrer. Aslam K Purayil is the director of photography. Cyril Kuruvilla handles the production designing. Salute is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films.