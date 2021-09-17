Dulquer Salmaan's Salute: This Crew Member Reveals A Major Update!

Dulquer Salmaan, the pan-Indian star is all set to play a police officer in the highly anticipated upcoming project, Salute. The movie, which marks the actor-producer's first collaboration with the talented filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, is currently in the final stage of its production. Recently, music director Jakes Bejoy revealed a major update on the Dulquer Salmaan starrer.

The talented musician, who composes the songs and original score for Salute, recently took to his social media handles and shared a picture with director Rosshan Andrrews. Jakes Bejoy, who is highly impressed with the filmmaker's clarity over his craft, opened up about working on the project in his post.

"Our entire team at Mindscore has been working for the past 1 month + on #Salute and I must say it has been a lot of learning and a satisfying journey. @rosshanandrrews Chettan's clarity over his craft and the trust he has on his technicians have only made us to push for moree .. We are almost in the final stages of mixing the film. Big thanks to @dqswayfarerfilms for being an amazing production house facilitating everything that the film required in the music front. More updates soon... #salute #dulquersalmaan," wrote the musician in his post.

Dulquer Salmaan is appearing in the role of Aravind Karunakaran, who serves as a Sub Inspector of Police in Salute. According to the sources close to the project, the charming actor is not playing a larger-than-life cop in the movie, but his role is inspired by the real-life officers of today.

Diana Penty, the popular Bollywood actress is appearing as the female lead opposite Dulquer in the movie. Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, and Alencier Ley Lopez play the other pivotal roles. Bobby-Sanjay, the National award-winning duo has penned the cop thriller. Salute is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan himself, under his home banner Wayfarer Films.