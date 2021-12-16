Dulquer Salmaan's Salute To Hit The Theatres In January 2022: Reports

Dulquer Salmaan, the pan-Indian star will be next seen in the much-awaited cop drama, Salute. The movie, which marks Dulquer Salmaan's first collaboration with filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, is all set to hit the theatres soon. As per the latest reports, Salute has finally got a release date.



According to the latest updates, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer has been slated to hit the theatres in January 2022, mostly by the last week. The sources close to Salute suggest that makers are planning to lock January 27 or 28 as the release date. The sources suggest that the team opted for the last week, to avoid clashes with the Pongal special releases from other languages.

Even though these reports are not officially confirmed yet, the theatres inside Kerala have already begun displaying the official posters of Salute under the January releases category. Dulquer Salmaan, the leading man-producer of the film is expected to officially confirm the release date with a special update, very soon.

Dulquer Salmaan is playing the first full-fledged police character of his career in Salute, which is touted to be a realistic cop drama. The actor's character in the movie is Aravind Karunakaran, a young cop who joins the police force as the Sub Inspector. Dulquer's first look from Salute and the official teaser featuring him had taken social media by storm.

Bollywood actress Diana Penty is making her Malayalam debut, as the female lead of Salute. The movie features Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, and Alencier Ley Lopez in other pivotal roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and original score for the Dulquer Salmaan starrer. Aslam K Purayil is the director of photography. Cyril Kuruvilla handles the production design. Salute is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films.