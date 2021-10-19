Dulquer Salmaan Scores 9 Million Followers On Instagram, Becomes Most Followed Mollywood Actor!

Here's the big news! Mollywood's heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan, who enjoys a huge fan base on social media has now reached a new milestone by scoring 9 million followers on Instagram. With this feat, the Kurup star has become the most followed Mollywood actor and the third most followed south Indian actor on the photo-video sharing platform.

Well, upon learning the happy news, legions of fans took to their respective social media handles to send congratulatory messages and express their love through posts and pictures of DQ. Fans have also been trending hashtag #9MInstaFollowersForDQ on Twitter to celebrate their idol's huge achievement. On the flip side, many are also waiting for the handsome actor's special message in this regard, which is surely going to be a treat like always.

Let us tell you that Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun are currently reigning the top spot with 13.4 million followers each in the list of most followed south Indian actors on Instagram.

Coming back to Dulquer, just like fans, the actor too is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated and talked about film Kurup, based on the life of fugitive Sukumara Kurup. DQ will be playing the titular role in the KS Aravind directorial. Also featuring Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Surabhi Lakshmi, Shivajith Padmanabhan and Anand Bal, the crime thriller is backed by Dulquer's production company Wayfarer Films. With the theatres in Kerala re-opening from October 25, the film is expected to release in November 2021.

The actor also has Rosshan Andrrews' Salute (Malayalam), Brind Master's Hey Sinamika (Tamil) and Hanu Raghavapudi's Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha (Telugu). He is also a part of R Balki's Chup, which marks his third outing in Bollywood after Karwaan (2018) and The Zoya Factor (2019)