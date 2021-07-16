Dulquer Salmaan Shares A 'Post Pack Up Shot': Wins The Internet With His Infectious Charm!

Dulquer Salmaan is finally back on the sets, after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The charming actor had completed the shooting for an ad film in Mumbai, recently. After wrapping the shoot, Dulquer Salmaan took to his official social media handles and shared a lovely 'post pack up shot' to the much delight of his followers.

The Kurup actor looks a million bucks in the lovely 'post pack up shot' and his infectious charm is now winning hearts. Dulquer Salmaan has finally bid goodbye to his signature beard and is back to his much-loved clean-shaven look in the new still. It has been speculated that Dulquer's new look is for one of his upcoming films.

"Post pack up shot !!! 📸 @avigowariker working his magic ! I always look forward to these post any of our shoots 🤗🤗🤗," Dulquer Salmaan captioned his post. However, the new picture of the pan Indian star has now set social media on fire and has been going viral.

Malik Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil & Mahesh Narayanan Set The Bar High With This One Of A Kind Film!

Coming to the professional front, Dulquer Salmaan is totally busy in his acting and film production careers with some highly exciting projects in the pipeline. The charming star will be next seen in the upcoming pan Indian project Kurup, which is being released in five languages simultaneously. The release of the autobiographical drama is currently delayed due to the second wave of the pandemic. Even though recently it was rumoured that Kurup might go the OTT way, the makers have not made anything official yet.

Dulquer Salmaan's Salute Gets A Release Date; To Hit The Theatres On This Date?

Salute, the upcoming cop drama that features Dulquer Salmaan in the role of a police officer, is gearing up for a theatrical release in September 2021. The actor will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Hey Sinamika, a Telugu romance which has been tentatively titled Leuitnenant Ram, and a Malayalam entertainer directed by newcomer Abhilash Joshiy.