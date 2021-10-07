    For Quick Alerts
      Dulquer Salmaan Watches Bhramam, His Instagram Exchange With Prithviraj Leaves Fans Intrigued!

      Marking the launch of Prithviraj-starrer Bhramam, the excitement level around the crime thriller has elevated further. Taking the excitement a notch higher, popular Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter to post about how he received a mysterious phone call and asked his best friend and the main lead of the movie Prithiviraj as why was CID Ramdaas calling him and what he wanted?

      To which, Prithviraj cryptically replied that it's a secret and that the truth will come out tomorrow. Well, what will happen tomorrow? Just like Dulquer Salmaan, we too will have to wait to find the answer.

      Directed by Ravi K Chandran, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran Mamtha Mohandas, Raashi Khanna and Unni Mukundan, the much-awaited Bhramam releases on October 7 on Amazon Prime Video.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 12:50 [IST]
      X