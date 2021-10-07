Dulquer Salmaan Watches Bhramam, His Instagram Exchange With Prithviraj Leaves Fans Intrigued!

Marking
the
launch
of
Prithviraj-starrer
Bhramam,
the
excitement
level
around
the
crime
thriller
has
elevated
further.
Taking
the
excitement
a
notch
higher,
popular
Malayalam
actor
Dulquer
Salmaan
took
to
Twitter
to
post
about
how
he
received
a
mysterious
phone
call
and
asked
his
best
friend
and
the
main
lead
of
the
movie
Prithiviraj
as
why
was
CID
Ramdaas
calling
him
and
what
he
wanted?
To
which,
Prithviraj
cryptically
replied
that
it's
a
secret
and
that
the
truth
will
come
out
tomorrow.
Well,
what
will
happen
tomorrow?
Just
like
Dulquer
Salmaan,
we
too
will
have
to
wait
to
find
the
answer.