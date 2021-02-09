Dulquer Salmaan Welcomes Diana Penty To His Cop Film; Pens Down The Sweetest Note!

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to play a police officer in his next untitled production venture. The charming actor is sharing the screen with Bollywood actress Diana Penty in the project, which is a cop film. The actor-producer Diana Penty on board recently, by writing the penning down the sweetest note on his official social media pages.

"Welcome @dianapenty to our new film ! We are super excited to have you on board and hope you have the best time making this film. Also seeing Kerala and exploring our cuisine ! 🤓🤓🤗🤗👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻," wrote Dulquer Salmaan on his post, welcoming Diana Penty. He also shared a picture with the actress on his post.

Diana Penty, who is all excited about her Malayalam debut, took to her social media pages and wrote: "Cheers to new beginnings! 🥂 Super excited to join @dqsalmaan, @rosshanandrrews and the whole crew on this new journey - my first Malayalam film! Looking forward to the ride 🎬☺️."

If the reports are to be believed, both Dulquer Salmaan and Diana Penty are playing the roles of police officers in the untitled venture. In that case, the Rosshan Andrrews project will mark both the actors' first innings in playing the cop roles. Even though Dulquer has made a brief appearance as a police officer in Vikramadithyan, this is his first full-fledged cop role.