Eid 2021: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan And Others Wish Fans

Eid has been celebrated across the globe today. Just like the previous year, Eid 2021 has been celebrated in a minimal way, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. When it comes to the Malayalam cinema, there is absolutely no celebration this year since there are no Eid releases due to the theatre shut down.

However, the leading celebrities including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others took to their respective social media pages to wish their fans and followers. Read on to know what the stars have to say...

Mammootty

The megastar of Malayalam cinema took to his official social media pages and shared a special greeting card on the occasion of Eid, as usual.

Mohanlal

The complete actor wished his fans and followers a Happy Eid through his official social media pages. Mohanlal also wished everyone to stay home and stay safe.

Dulquer Salmaan

The pan-Indian star took to his official social media pages and shared two adorable stills with his beautiful wife Amaal Sufiya and little daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, on the occasion of Eid. "Eid Mubarak from us to you !!!," wrote Dulquer Salmaan.

Eid Mubarak: Nayattu To Karnan, 5 South Films To Binge Watch On This Festive Occasion!

Prithviraj Sukumaran

The actor-filmmaker took to his official social media pages and wished his fans and followers a Happy Eid, by sharing a special greeting card.

Asif Ali

The popular actor shared a cute picture with his wife Zama Mazreen and kids on his social media pages, and wished his fans a Happy Eid.

Nazriya Nazim

The cute actress took to her official Instagram page and shared a selfie with hubby Fahadh Faasil, on the special occasion of Eid.

Cold Case: Here Is An Update On The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer

Kunchacko Boban

The romantic hero shared the Eid special posters of his latest films Nayattu and Nizhal on his Insta story, and wished his fans.

Keerthy Suresh

The National award-winning actress wished her fans and followers a happy Eid, by posting a special greeting card on her pages.