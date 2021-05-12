Eid Mubarak: Nayattu To Karnan, 5 South Films To Binge Watch On This Festive Occasion!

Nayattu

After receiving favourable reviews from theatres, Nayattu has finally released on Netflix. Starring Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, and Nimisha Sajayan, the survival drama has been garnering positive reviews since its release on the OTT platform. The film written by Shahi Kabir and helmed by Martin Prakkat revolves around three police officers who are suspected of wrongdoing after an unexpected turn of events.

Released Date: May 8, 2021

Platform: Netflix

Language: Malayalam

Nizhal

Featuring Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban, Nizhal released on Amazon Prime Video on May 11. The thriller tells the story of a first-class judicial magistrate recovering from an accident, who is on a mission to solve murder mysteries shockingly narrated by a kid. Directed by Appu N Bhattathiri, the edge-of-the-seat thriller is produced by Anto Joseph, Abhijith M Pillai, Badusha, Fellini TP and Ginesh Jose under Anto Joseph Film Company, Melange Film House and Tentpole Movies.

Released Date: May 11, 2021

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam

Nenjam Marappathillai

Nenjam Marappathillai, the horror drama which hit the theatres on March 5, 2021 after a very long delay, has now joined the league of films which is soon going to release on an OTT platform. Featuring SJ Suryah, Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha, the film will release on May 14 on ZEE5. Let us tell you that the film directed by Selvaraghavan was well received by the audience, who couldn't stop praising the impeccable performance of the lead actor Suryah. Nenjam Marappathillai tells the story of a family man named Ramsay who undergoes paranormal experiences.

Release Date: May 14, 2021

Platform: ZEE5

Language: Tamil

Karnan

The highly acclaimed film Karnan is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 14. Starring Dhanush, Rajisha Vijayan and Lal Paul in key roles, the film is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. Though the rural drama was released amid the second of COVID-19 on April 9, theatres across Tamil Nadu witnessed an immense inflow of cine-goers, thanks to positive reviews online that helped the film pull more audience. Revolving around the theme of class division, Karnan tells the story of a fearless young man who is on a mission to safeguard the rights of his villagers.

Release Date: May 14, 2021

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil

Cinema Bandi

One of the highly talked about films Cinema Bandi will be hitting Netflix on May 14, marking its direct-to-OTT release. With a refreshing concept, the rural drama will unfold the story of an auto-rickshaw driver hailing from a small town, who dreams of directing a film with the help of his friends. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the trailer has already garnered huge attention of the netizens, who are now waiting to witness the gripping content online. Backed by Raj and DK, Cinema Bandi stars Vikas Vashisht in the lead role.

Release Date: May 14, 2021

Platform: Netflix

Language: Telugu