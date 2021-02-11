Exclusive! Jeethu Joseph: I Would Wish People To Watch Drishyam 2 Without Prejudgment

After the terrific success of Drishyam (2013), the star cast and most importantly the director of the film Jeethu Joseph is all set to witness the reaction of the audience to its sequel Drishyam 2. The highly anticipated film starring Mohanlal in the lead role will have a massive release on February 19 on Amazon Prime Video. Notably, Drishyam 2 marks Malayalam's first big film to skip the theatrical run and directly release on an OTT platform.

Though the celebrated filmmaker has time and again revealed that he had no plans of making a sequel to Drishyam, the unending queries, speculations, and certain theories of fans about the film pulled him towards the idea of developing Drishyam 2. Jeethu who is best known for doing in-depth research about each and every subject and idea pertaining to his films, recently revealed that he took a couple of years to complete the script of the second instalment.

The director who was super busy with his other projects, including yet another film of Mohanlal titled Ram, announced Drishyam 2 on the special occasion of the actor's 60th birthday, that indeed surprised many. Well, while fans of both director and actor await the massive release of the film, Jeethu Joseph during an exclusive tête-à-tête with Filmibeat revealed that Drishyam 2 is not a pure thriller.

When asked about his earlier statement regarding the film's genre and whether it will affect the sequel's success as people have expectations when it comes to sequels, Jeethu said, "I feel Drishyam is a family thriller. Personally, I believe it is a family drama because it has a story of two families fighting each other for justice. Though I believed it as a family drama, people tagged it as a family thriller and now I can say that Drishyam 2 has family drama, emotions so may be we can call the film as a family thriller. But it is not a pure thriller. But what I fear is, if we compare Drishyam and Drishyam 2 how people will react. So I would wish people to watch the movie without prejudgement. Drishyam 2 is a very good film. So come with low expectations."

On a related note, Drishyam 2 marks the director's 14th project after several hit films including Mummy & Me (2010), My Boss (2012), Memories (2013) and Thambi (Tamil Film-2019) among others.

Drishyam 2 backed by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, will bring back the star cast of its first instalment including Meena, Esther Anil, Ansiba Hassan, Asha Sharath and Siddique.

