EXCLUSIVE: Srinda Opens Up About Kuruthi; Says Her Role In The Movie Is Layered And Intense

Kuruthi, the highly anticipated socio-political thriller is gearing up for an Amazon Prime Video release. The movie features an extensive star cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Srinda, Shine Tom Chacko, and others. Kuruthi is helmed by young filmmaker Manu Warrier, who is making his Malayalam debut with the project.

From the teaser and trailer of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, it is evident that the project is going to be a unique, fast-paced thriller experience for the Malayalam cinema audiences. Kuruthi, which is written by newcomer Anish Pallyal, is bankrolled by Supriya Menon under the banner Prithviraj Productions. The multi-starrer is slated to hit the screens on August 11, 2021, as an Onam special release.

Filmibeat was a part of Srinda's exclusive interaction with the media, and the actress opened up to us about her role in Kuruthi. Here is what Srinda has to say...

Q: How does it feel to play one of the pivotal roles in Kuruthi, along with some of the finest actors from the industry. Can you please elaborate about your role in the movie?

A: "I was very excited when I was approached to be a part of Kuruthi. In this film, every character has a back story to it, and all characters are equally important in the movie. So, playing a character that is as important as my co-stars' roles, was a new experience for me.

Also, my character Sumathi is layered and intense. It was interesting and challenging for me at the same time, as I've never done a character like that before. Actually, Kuruthi was an 'unlearning' experience for me in that sense, as everything felt new to me. After a longtime, I'm playing a character like this.

The shooting experience was also totally new, as we shot immediately after the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So, in everyday, Kuruthi was like a new hope. There was this excitement of playing a very important role, as I've never done that in my career before. Yes, I've played a lot of prominent characters before. But playing an intense, deep character was something very new to me. I'm very happy to be a part of Kuruthi."