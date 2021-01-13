Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, And Team Wrap Up Joji

Fahadh Faasil and Dileesh Pothan, the highly celebrated actor-director duo finally wrapped up their next outing, Joji. The team members revealed the exciting update, by sharing a group picture of the entire team on social media. The highly anticipated Fahadh Faasil starrer is an official adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth.

As reported earlier, nothing much has been revealed about Joji, which marks Fahadh Faasil's third collaboration with Dileesh Pothan. As per the reports, the project was entirely shot at Kottayam district, following all safety guidelines implemented by the Kerala government. The official first look poster of Joji is expected to be revealed very soon.

Reportedly, Joji features some of the finest acting talents of the Malayalam film industry, including senior actors Shammi Thilakan, Baburaj, and Anjaam Pathiraa actress Unnimaya Prasad in the pivotal roles. The team is yet to reveal the female lead and the rest of the star cast of the movie, which is penned by Syam Pushkaran.

The highly anticipated project marks Fahadh Faasil and Dileesh Pothan's third collaboration with Syam Pushkaran, the National award-winning writer. The scenarist has penned the adapted screenplay of the movie, thus once again joining hands with the leading man Fahadh and director Dileesh Pothan, after the highly acclaimed movies, Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

Shyju Khalid is the director of photography. Justin Varghese composes the songs and original score. Kiran Das handles the editing. Gokul Das is the production designer and Mashar Hamsa handles the costume designer. Joji is bankrolled by the actor-director-writer trio themselves, under the banners Working Class Hero and Fahadh Faasil And Friends, in association with the banner Bhavana Studios.

