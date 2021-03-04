Fahadh Faasil Meets With An Accident On The Sets Of Malayankunju; Undergoes Minor Surgery

Fahadh Faasil, the talented actor met with an accident and injured on the sets of his upcoming project, Malayankunju. As per the reports, Fahadh Faasil suffered minor injuries in the accident and was immediately taken to a private hospital in Kochi. The sources suggest that the actor underwent minor surgery, and is doing perfectly fine.

Reportedly, Fahadh Faasil was shooting for a scene in Malayankunju, that features a stunt sequence in the top of a house. The actor fell from the roof of the house during the stunt shoot. and sustained minor facial injuries. According to the latest updates, Fahadh Faasil is already discharged from the hospital and is advised to take bed rest for a few days.

The shooting of Malayankunju, which marks Fahadh Faasil's second collaboration with his father, the veteran filmmaker Fazil, is temporarily halted after the mishap. The National award-winner is expected to resume the shooting of the Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial, by the upcoming week.

Coming to Malayankunju, the project which is touted to be a survival drama started rolling in Erattupetta, Kottayam on January 28, 2021. The highly anticipated project is scripted by the renowned filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan and directed by Sajimon Prabhakaran. The movie marks Fahadh's reunion with his father Fazil, after his debut venture Kaiyethum Doorathu.

Mahesh Narayanan is also making his debut as an independent cinematographer with Malayankunju. The filmmaker is also the editor of the survival drama. Rajisha Vijayan apperas as the female lead opposite Fahadh Faasil in the movie. Along with Fahadh and Rajisha, senior actors Indrans and Jaffer Idukki essay the pivotal roles in the movie. Popular musician Sushin Syam is composing the songs and original score. The official first look of Malayankunju is expected to be out soon.

Also Read:

Mohanlal's Empuraan To Start Rolling By Mid-2022, Confirms Murali Gopy

The Priest: Mammootty Starrer Is Not Releasing On March 4, Director Jofin T Chacko Reveals The Reason