Fahadh Faasil Opens Up About His Accident On Malayankunju Location: 'I Was Lucky With Life'

Fahadh Faasil, the talented actor had met with an accident on the sets of his upcoming project, Malayankunju. The National award winner fell from the roof of a house while shooting a stunt sequence for the Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial. However, Fahadh Faasil escaped with minor injuries and has been recovering well.

In the long, emotional statement that he had posted on social media, the Malayankunju actor finally opened up about his accident. Fahadh Faasil remarked that the lockdown had started for him on March 2nd itself after he met with the accident. The actor added that he has been lucky with life for the Nth time.

"This may not be an appropriate time to write amidst a life threatening pandemic. Let me begin with the hope that all of us are fighting things the best way we can, now and ahead. I was also undergoing recovery from my accident I had during Malayankunju. So in my calendar the lock down started from March 2nd. My doctors said it was "Close"," wrote Fahadh Faasil in his post.

"As a defence mechanism my hands touched the ground before my face, which in 80% of the cases victims fail to do because of the trauma and depth of the fall. I was lucky I didn't lose my presence of mind, my doctor added. There again, I was lucky with life for the Nth time," the actor added.

Read Fahadh Faasil's post here:

Coming to Malayankunju, the project, which is scripted, shot, and edited by Mahesh Narayanan, marks the directorial debut of Sajimon Prabhakaran. The highly anticipated film, which is said to be a period survival thriller, is produced by Fahadh Faasil's father and the veteran filmmaker, Fazil. Rajisha Vijayan is appearing as the female lead in Malayankunju.