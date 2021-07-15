Fahadh Faasil’s Malik Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malik is the latest and most popular Malayalam film released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video today (July 15, 2021). Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the thriller is expected to do well on the OTT platform, however, it recently got leaked on infamous piracy sites such as Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and many others.

Well, the leak could affect Malik's authentic viewership as it is considered as one of the most-awaited films of 2021. It has to be noted that the Fahadh Faasil-starrer is getting a positive response from the critics as well as the masses. Even the actor's fans must have left heartbroken with the news of its leak.

Talking about its cast and crew, Malik also stars Nimisha Sajayan as the female lead, while Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, Joju George, Indrans, Salim Kumar, Jalaja, Dinesh Prabhakar, Parvathy Krishna, Divya Prabha, Sanal Aman and others in pivotal roles. Malik has music and background score composed by Sushin Shyam.

Produced by Anto Joseph, Sanu Varghese and director Mahesh Narayanan are handling cinematography and editing departments respectively.