Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, Runner-Up Anjana Shajan Die In Car Crash; Dulquer Salmaan Mourns The Deaths

Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and runner-up Anjana Shajan died in a car crash that happened in Vyttila, Kochi. As per the reports, the tragic accident happened in front of Holiday Inn on the Ernakulam Bypass around 1 AM on November 1, Monday. According to the police, Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan's car met with the accident when it deviated to avoid hitting a motorcycle and flipped over.

Reportedly, the other two passengers who were in the car with Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan are in critical condition and admitted to the Ernakulam Medical Centre, Palarivattom. According to the sources, Ansi, Anjana, and the others were travelling to Thrissur after wrapping up a photoshoot.

Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan, who were the Miss Kerala title winner and runner-up respectively, developed a strong friendship during the pageant days. Ansi, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, is the only daughter of her parents. Her mother has collapsed after knowing the tragic news and is currently admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. Anjana, on the other hand, hails from Thrissur.

Mohanlal To Reunite With Director Vysakh Soon: Pulimurugan Sequel On Cards?

Minnal Murali Trailer: Tovino Thomas' Superhero Film Promises To Be A Rip-Roaring Entertainer!

Dulquer Salmaan who has collaborated with both Anjana Shajan and Ansi Kabeer for his upcoming project Salute and an ad film respectively, took to his official pages and mourned the tragic deaths. "I had the great privilege of working with both these young and vibrant girls. Anjana did a small role in Salute. And Ansi did a TV commercial with me. I pray for their families and friends to get through these trying times. 😞😞," reads Dulquer's post.