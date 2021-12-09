General Bipin Rawat Dies: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Dulquer, Prithviraj Pay Respect

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and 13 others died in a helicopter crash that happened in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday (December 8, 2021). The list of the demise includes Bipin Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat and other personnel from the defence. The South Indian celebs, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, paid respect to the General and others on social media.

Check out the condolences posts by South Indian celebs here:

Mohanlal

The Malayalam superstar took to his official social media handles and shared a picture of General Bipin Rawat, along with a note. "India loses one of the most extraordinarily brilliant army officers, it has ever witnessed. Deeply saddened, by the irreplaceable loss of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his family along with other officials of the Armed Forces," reads Mohanlal's post.

Mammootty

The megastar of Malayalam cinema paid respect to the Chief of Defence Staff with a heartfelt post. "So shocking and unbelievable. Salute to the Nation's brave soldier Gen #BipinRawat and Mrs Madhulika Rawat. Deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident," wrote Mammootty on his post.

So shocking and unbelievable.

Chiranjeevi

The Telugu megastar took to his official social media pages and shared a picture of General Bipin Rawat and offered condolences. "My heart goes out to the families of our tallest Military officer & First ever Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen.Bipin Rawat,his wife & 11 others who lost their lives in the shocking & tragic chopper crash. It's a great loss to the entire nation. My deepest condolences," reads Chiranjeevi's tweet.

Dulquer Salmaan

The Kurup actor penned a heartfelt note on his official social media pages, offering condolences to the families of General Bipin Rawat and others who were killed in the chopper crash. "An army officer lives on forever in the hearts & prayers of all his countrymen. My heartfelt condolences to the families of General Bipin Rawat and all the individuals who perished in the copter crash today. #BipinRawat," reads Dulquer Salmaan's post.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

The actor-filmmaker shared a post on his official pages and paid respect to General Bipin Rawat with a post. "Rest in peace sir! Prayers and condolences to the families of all those we lost. #BipinRawat #ChiefOfDefenceStaff," reads Prithviraj Sukumaran's post.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The popular actress shared a picture of the Cheif of Defence Staff and paid respect to those who lost their lives in the chopper crash.