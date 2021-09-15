Gold: Nayanthara Starts Shooting For The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Alphonse Puthren Project

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is teaming up with lady superstar Nayanthara, for the upcoming project Gold. The highly anticipated project, that marks the comeback of Premam director Alphonse Puthren after a long gap of 6 years, recently started rolling in Kochi. Now, the sources close to Gold have revealed a major update on the Prithviraj-Nayanthara project.

As per the latest reports, the lady superstar has already started shooting for the Alphonse Puthren directorial. Nayanthara's stills from the location of the project, along with her co-star Thesni Khan, are now going viral. The makers are expected to announce the actress's association with Gold on social media, very soon.

Reportedly, leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran is yet to start shooting for the Alphonse Puthren directorial. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the genre of the movie, the sources suggest that the Prithviraj-Nayanthara starrer is a complete family entertainer.

Nayanthara was originally supposed to team up with director Alphonse Puthren for the upcoming Fahadh Faasil project Paattu. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be a musical drama, is currently put on the back burner to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Gold will mark the actress's first collaboration with the talented filmmaker.

Mohanlal And VA Shrikumar's Upcoming Bilingual Project Is Titled 'Mission Konkan'

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara were supposed to team up for Arival Chuttika Nakshathram, the Mammootty project directed by Amal Neerad. But the project, which was supposed to feature Prithviraj as the main antagonist and Nayanthara as the female lead, was shelved in its initial stages due to budget constraints.

Prithviraj Sukumaran-Alphonse Puthren's Gold Starts Rolling, See Pics

Coming back to Gold, the highly anticipated project is scripted by director Alphonse Puthren himself. Thesni Khan, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Shankar, and others essay the supporting roles. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Nayanthara project is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.