Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan And Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes!

Mollywood's Megastar Mammootty has turned 70 today (September 7). The versatile actor known for his brilliant acting chops, charming screen presence, impeccable looks, is indeed ageing gracefully.

On the special occasion, zillions of Mammootty fans on Twitter have been trending hashtags like #Mammootty, #HBDMammootty and #HBDMammukka to celebrate the big day. Interestingly, they are also eagerly awaiting the updates of his exciting forthcoming projects including Puzhu, Bheeshma Parvam, CBI 5, which will be announced today. Apart from his fans, his friends and colleagues from the industry have been taking to their respective social media handles to flood his feed with good wishes and celebratory messages.

Several celebs including Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj, Manju Warrier and others took to their social media handle to wish Mammootty on the occasion of his 70th birthday. Take a look.

Mohanlal sent a special video message, wherein he sent the warmest wish and love for his 'Ichakka'. The Bro Daddy actor also talked about their collaboration in as many as 50 films and the warm rapport which they share in real life. He captioned the video as, "Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka"

Dulquer penned a heartfelt note for his dearest father. Complimenting the superstar's age-defying look, DQ wrote, "I give up !! How does one even appear in the same frame and try to justify being there when you look like that ! Mashallah ! Ever so grateful and ever so blessed. I love you infinity Pa ! We are the luckiest and most fortunate to be your family. We are constantly reminded of that when the world celebrates you on a constant basis. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays and may you always age in reverse." Along with the note, he shared a brand new picture with his dearest pa and it has now taken the internet by storm."

Take a look at other wishes.