Highest Grossing Malayalam Movies Of 2021: Kurup, Marakkar & Other Films That Ruled Kerala Box Office
The Malayalam movie industry has had a fantastic journey in 2021, with some remarkable films getting released in both the theatres and OTT platforms. When it comes to box office performances, Malayalam movies set an example for the other fraternities by effectively bringing back the audiences to theatres.
As expected, Dulquer Salmaan's recently released blockbuster Kurup has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam movie at the Kerala box office, in 2021. Despite having only 50 percent occupancy in the theatres, Kurup succeeded in emerging as the highest-grossing movie of both its leading man Dulquer Salmaan's career, and the box office of 2021.
Minnal Murali Movie Review: Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph Impress With This Entertaining Superhero Flick!
Marakkar Box Office Final Worldwide Collections: Mohanlal's Epic Drama Fails To Make It Big
Have a look at the Top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam movies of 2021...
Kurup
The crime drama, which is helmed by Srinath Rajendran, has emerged as the highest-grossing film at the Kerala box office in 2021. Kurup, which featured Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role, made a total gross collection of Rs. 39.91 Crore with a share of Rs. 17.3 Crore from Kerala box office alone.
The Priest
The horror thriller that featured Mammootty in the lead role, is in the second position. The Priest, which is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko, made a total gross collection of Rs. 26.3 Crore from the Kerala box office alone, with a share of Rs. 12,32 Crore.
Marakkar
The epic drama that featured Mohanlal in the titular role is in the third position. Marakkar made a total gross collection of Rs. 18.62 Crore from the Kerala box office, with a share of Rs. 8.63 Crore. However, while considering the massive budget that exceeded Rs. 100 Crore, this Priyadarshan directorial has ended up as a disaster.
One
Mammootty, the megastar has made yet another entry into this list with his political drama One, which is in the fourth position. The movie, which is directed by Santhosh Viswanath, earned a total gross collection of Rs. 15.24 Crore with a share of Rs. 7.14 Crore.
Jan.E.Man
Jan.E.Man, the feel-good entertainer that features Basil Joseph, Arjun Ashokan, Ganapathi, and others in the lead roles, has earned the fifth position. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Chidambaram, made a total gross collection of Rs. 10.63 Crore, with a share of 4,97 Crore. The word-of-mouth publicity and rave reviews resulted in the great success of the relatively small-budget film.