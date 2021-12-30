Highest Grossing Malayalam Movies Of 2021: Kurup, Marakkar & Other Films That Ruled Kerala Box Office

Kurup

The crime drama, which is helmed by Srinath Rajendran, has emerged as the highest-grossing film at the Kerala box office in 2021. Kurup, which featured Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role, made a total gross collection of Rs. 39.91 Crore with a share of Rs. 17.3 Crore from Kerala box office alone.

The Priest

The horror thriller that featured Mammootty in the lead role, is in the second position. The Priest, which is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko, made a total gross collection of Rs. 26.3 Crore from the Kerala box office alone, with a share of Rs. 12,32 Crore.

Marakkar

The epic drama that featured Mohanlal in the titular role is in the third position. Marakkar made a total gross collection of Rs. 18.62 Crore from the Kerala box office, with a share of Rs. 8.63 Crore. However, while considering the massive budget that exceeded Rs. 100 Crore, this Priyadarshan directorial has ended up as a disaster.

One

Mammootty, the megastar has made yet another entry into this list with his political drama One, which is in the fourth position. The movie, which is directed by Santhosh Viswanath, earned a total gross collection of Rs. 15.24 Crore with a share of Rs. 7.14 Crore.

Jan.E.Man

Jan.E.Man, the feel-good entertainer that features Basil Joseph, Arjun Ashokan, Ganapathi, and others in the lead roles, has earned the fifth position. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Chidambaram, made a total gross collection of Rs. 10.63 Crore, with a share of 4,97 Crore. The word-of-mouth publicity and rave reviews resulted in the great success of the relatively small-budget film.