Home Movie Review: A Heartwarming Tale Of Relationships That Provides A Touch Of Positivity!
Home,
the
Malayalam
feel-good
family
drama
which
features
Indrans,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Manju
Pillai,
in
the
lead
roles,
has
finally
released
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
The
project,
which
is
directed
by
Rojin
Thomas,
had
garnered
the
attention
of
viewers
with
its
beautiful
trailer.
Home
is
bankrolled
by
Vijay
Babu
under
the
banner
Friday
Film
House.
Home
Did the multi-starrer impress the audience? Read the Home movie review here, to know...
What's Yay:
Performances
Storyline
Technical Aspects
What's Nay
Duration
Plot
Oliver Twist's (Indrans), family consists of his wife Kuttiyamma (Manju Pillai), his aging father (Kainakari Thankaraj), and sons Antony (Sreenath Bhasi) and Charles (Naslen K Gafoor). Antony, who is a one-film-old director, is struggling to finish his second script. He prefers staying in the city but returns home only to get rid of his creative block. Charles, on the other hand, is a vlogger. The movie focuses on technology-challenged Oliver's struggles to keep up with his tech-savvy sons.
Home: 5 Reasons Why The Trailer Got Us Excited!
Home Trailer Out: This Light Hearted Family Drama Featuring Indrans & Sreenath Bhasi Looks Promising
Script And Direction
Rojin Thomas, the young director who rose to fame with the popular films Philips And The Monkey Pen and Jo And The Boy, is back to film-making with Home. The director has succeeded in narrating a simple yet relatable storyline effectively, thus creating a completely feel-good and positive movie experience. The excellent casting deserves a special mention.
The well-written, well-conceived scenes (especially the scenes involving Oliver and his family) and dialogues make Home instantly relatable. A special kudos to the writer-director for touching on some highly relevant topics including mental health. The narrative is constructed in the most simplistic manner without throwing many twists or surprises, which makes the film an uncomplicated watch. But still, Home succeeds in leaving an impression on the viewers.
But
the
same
positive
aspects
can
also
be
coined
as
the
negative
aspects
of
the
film.
The
highly
predictable
narrative,
along
with
the
excess
duration,
make
it
difficult
for
the
viewers
to
watch
the
film
in
one
stretch.
Also,
the
film
tends
to
get
preachy
towards
its
climax,
thus
diluting
the
overall
impact.
However,
Home
definitely
provides
a
much-needed
touch
of
positivity,
amidst
these
tough
times.
Performances
Indrans, the senior actor wins hearts yet again with his amazing performance as the father who longs for his son's acceptance. The actor has portrayed the unconditional love, helplessness, and innocence of his character with absolute ease. Manju Pillai, who plays Kuttiyamma, once again reminds us that she is an extremely underrated talent, with her impeccable performance.
Sreenath Bhasi has played the flawed-yet-relatable Antony to near perfection. The rest of the star cast, including Naslen K Gafoor, Kainakari Thankaraj, Maniyanpilla Raju, KPAC Lalitha, Johny Antony, Vijay Babu, and others, are good in their respective roles.
Technical Aspects
Neil D' Cunha, the cinematographer has done a great job with the visuals, that has set the perfect backdrop for the feel-good family drama. Rahul Subrahmanian has scored with a beautiful background score, but the songs are forgettable.
Verdict
Home is a heartwarming tale of relationships, that provides a much-needed touch of positivity. If you are ready to tolerate the excess duration, this multi-starrer is a perfect watch for this Onam season.