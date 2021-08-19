Home Movie Review: A Heartwarming Tale Of Relationships That Provides A Touch Of Positivity!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, Manju Pillai, Naslen K Gafoor, Kainakari Thankaraj, Maniyanpilla Raju Director: Rojin Thomas

Home, the Malayalam feel-good family drama which features Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, and Manju Pillai, in the lead roles, has finally released on Amazon Prime Video. The project, which is directed by Rojin Thomas, had garnered the attention of viewers with its beautiful trailer. Home is bankrolled by Vijay Babu under the banner Friday Film House. Home



Did the multi-starrer impress the audience? Read the Home movie review here, to know...

What's Yay:

Performances

Storyline

Technical Aspects

What's Nay

Duration

Plot

Oliver Twist's (Indrans), family consists of his wife Kuttiyamma (Manju Pillai), his aging father (Kainakari Thankaraj), and sons Antony (Sreenath Bhasi) and Charles (Naslen K Gafoor). Antony, who is a one-film-old director, is struggling to finish his second script. He prefers staying in the city but returns home only to get rid of his creative block. Charles, on the other hand, is a vlogger. The movie focuses on technology-challenged Oliver's struggles to keep up with his tech-savvy sons.

Script And Direction

Rojin Thomas, the young director who rose to fame with the popular films Philips And The Monkey Pen and Jo And The Boy, is back to film-making with Home. The director has succeeded in narrating a simple yet relatable storyline effectively, thus creating a completely feel-good and positive movie experience. The excellent casting deserves a special mention.

The well-written, well-conceived scenes (especially the scenes involving Oliver and his family) and dialogues make Home instantly relatable. A special kudos to the writer-director for touching on some highly relevant topics including mental health. The narrative is constructed in the most simplistic manner without throwing many twists or surprises, which makes the film an uncomplicated watch. But still, Home succeeds in leaving an impression on the viewers.

But the same positive aspects can also be coined as the negative aspects of the film. The highly predictable narrative, along with the excess duration, make it difficult for the viewers to watch the film in one stretch. Also, the film tends to get preachy towards its climax, thus diluting the overall impact. However, Home definitely provides a much-needed touch of positivity, amidst these tough times.



Performances

Indrans, the senior actor wins hearts yet again with his amazing performance as the father who longs for his son's acceptance. The actor has portrayed the unconditional love, helplessness, and innocence of his character with absolute ease. Manju Pillai, who plays Kuttiyamma, once again reminds us that she is an extremely underrated talent, with her impeccable performance.

Sreenath Bhasi has played the flawed-yet-relatable Antony to near perfection. The rest of the star cast, including Naslen K Gafoor, Kainakari Thankaraj, Maniyanpilla Raju, KPAC Lalitha, Johny Antony, Vijay Babu, and others, are good in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Neil D' Cunha, the cinematographer has done a great job with the visuals, that has set the perfect backdrop for the feel-good family drama. Rahul Subrahmanian has scored with a beautiful background score, but the songs are forgettable.

Verdict

Home is a heartwarming tale of relationships, that provides a much-needed touch of positivity. If you are ready to tolerate the excess duration, this multi-starrer is a perfect watch for this Onam season.