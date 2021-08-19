Home Movie Review: A Heartwarming Tale Of Relationships That Will Make You Think!

Home,
the
Malayalam
relationship
drama
which
features
Indrans,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Manju
Pillai,
in
the
lead
roles,
has
finally
released
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
The
project,
which
is
directed
by
Rojin
Thomas,
is
produced
by
Vijay
Babu
under
the
banner
Friday
Film
House.
Home
revolves
around
the
ideas
of
home,
and
family.
Did
the
multi-starrer
impress
the
audience?
Read
the
Home
movie
review
here,
to
know...
Plot
Oliver
Twist
(Indrans),
the
leading
a
peaceful
life
with
his
wife
Kuttiyamma
(Manju
Pillai),
his
aging
father
(Kainakari
Thankaraj),
and
sons
Antony
(Sreenath
Bhasi)
and
Charles
(Naslen
K
Gafoor).