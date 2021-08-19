Home Movie Review: A Heartwarming Tale Of Relationships That Will Make You Think!

Home, the Malayalam relationship drama which features Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, and Manju Pillai, in the lead roles, has finally released on Amazon Prime Video. The project, which is directed by Rojin Thomas, is produced by Vijay Babu under the banner Friday Film House. Home revolves around the ideas of home, and family.

Did the multi-starrer impress the audience? Read the Home movie review here, to know...

Plot

Oliver Twist (Indrans), the leading a peaceful life with his wife Kuttiyamma (Manju Pillai), his aging father (Kainakari Thankaraj), and sons Antony (Sreenath Bhasi) and Charles (Naslen K Gafoor).