    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Home Movie Review: A Heartwarming Tale Of Relationships That Will Make You Think!

      By
      |

      Home, the Malayalam relationship drama which features Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, and Manju Pillai, in the lead roles, has finally released on Amazon Prime Video. The project, which is directed by Rojin Thomas, is produced by Vijay Babu under the banner Friday Film House. Home revolves around the ideas of home, and family.

      Did the multi-starrer impress the audience? Read the Home movie review here, to know...

      Home Movie Review: A Heartwarming Tale Of Relationships That Will Make You Think!

      Plot

      Oliver Twist (Indrans), the leading a peaceful life with his wife Kuttiyamma (Manju Pillai), his aging father (Kainakari Thankaraj), and sons Antony (Sreenath Bhasi) and Charles (Naslen K Gafoor).

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, August 19, 2021, 0:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 19, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X