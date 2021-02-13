Hridayam Chennai Schedule Is Wrapped Up; Kalyani Priyadarshan Reveals An Interesting Detail!

Hridayam, the upcoming Pranav Mohanlal starrer directed by multi-faceted talent Vineeth Sreenivasan was resumed recently, after the long pandemic break. Interestingly, the team has now wrapped up the Chennai schedule. Kalyani Priyadarshan, the leading lady revealed the news, along with an interesting detail recently.

Kalyani Priyadarshan took to her official Instagram page and shared the group picture of the Hridayam team on her story, along with an interesting caption. "When @PranavMohanlal and I got to stand in the sides and watch while everyone took a super cool fun photo to post (because our look in the film can't be revealed)" wrote the young actress.

From the picture, it is evident that the team was shooting for a celebration sequence, mostly a wedding. In that case, that is the reason why Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan were asked to stay away from the picture, as the duo might be in their wedding looks.

Hridayam, which is said to be an intense drama film, marks Kalyani Priyadarshan's first collaboration with director Vineeth Sreenivasan. It is her second association with the leading man Pranav Mohanlal, after the highly anticipated magnum opus Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. Both Pranav and Kalyani are making cameo appearances in the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project.

The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial features Pranav Mohanlal as the central character. In a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam media, the director has revealed that the star kid's role in the movie is a simple Malayali youth. Hridayam depicts the journey of the central character played by Pranav from the age of 17 to the early 30s.

Along with Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan, Hridayam will also feature the talented actress Darshana Rajendran as one of the leads. Anend C Chandran is the DOP. Newcomer Hesham Abdul Vahab composes the music. The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial is jointly produced by Visakh Subramaniam and Helen fame actor-writer Noble Babu Thomas, for the renowned banner Merryland Cinemas.

