Hridayam: Darshana Rajendran's First Look From The Vineeth Sreenivasan Directorial Is Out!

Hridayam, the much-awaited Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial is gearing up for its release. The movie, which is said to be a romantic drama, features Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The team recently revealed Darshana's first look from the project on social media, to the much excitement of cine-goers.

The young actress's first look was revealed by superstar Mohanlal, through his official social media handles. In the first look poster, Darshana Rajendran is seen singing on stage, with a mike in her handle. According to the sources close to Hridayam, the talented actress is playing the character Anagha in the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial.

Along with playing one of the lead roles in Hridayam, Darshana Rajendran has also turned playback singer for the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial. As per the reports, the young actress has lent voice to her own song sequence from the movie. The audio launch of Hridayam is slated to be held immediately after the lockdown ends.

As reported earlier, the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial features Pranav Mohanlal as the central character. In an interview given to a leading media, director Vineeth had revealed that Pranav's role in the movie is a simple Malayali youth. Hridayam depicts the journey of the central character played by the star kid, from the age of 17 to the early 30s. Kalyani Priyadarshan is playing the other female lead in the movie.

Earlier it was rumoured that Hridayam might go the OTT way. But, the makers later confirmed that the project is not getting an online release. According to producer Visakh Subramaniam, some of the leading OTT platforms had approached the makers offering a direct online release for the movie. However, the team decided that Hridayam will get released only on theatres, as the project is exclusively designed for the big screen.