Hridayam First Look Poster Is Out: Pranav-Kalyani-Darshana Team Up For Vineeth's Next

The highly anticipated first look poster of Hridayam, the highly anticipated upcoming Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial, is out. The first look poster was revealed by the leading stars of Malayalam cinema, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, and others. Hridayam first look has already won the internet and is going viral on social media.

Pranav Mohanlal, the leading man of the project, shared the official first look of Hridayam on his social media pages and wrote: "After a span of 42 years, Merryland Cinemas proudly presents to you the first look poster of their comeback film "Hridayam", directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and produced by Visakh Subramaniam. #Hridayam #HridayamFirstLook."

The promising first look poster features three leads of Hridayam, played by Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran. The three leads are sported in white outfits in the poster, which hints that the project deals with a love triangle. However, nothing much has been revealed about the characters played by Pranav, Kalyani, and Darshana, yet.

As reported earlier, the makers have already confirmed that Hridayam is not going the OTT way. According to producer Visakh Subramaniam, some of the leading OTT platforms had approached the makers offering a direct online release for the movie. However, the producer confirmed that Hridayam will get a theatrical release, as the project is exclusively designed for the big screen.

The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial, which is said to be a family drama, features Pranav Mohanlal as the central character. In an interview given to a leading media, the director has revealed that the star kid's role in the movie is a simple Malayali youth. Hridayam depicts the journey of the central character played by Pranav from the age of 17 to the early 30s.

Anend C Chandran is the DOP of the project. Newcomer Hesham Abdul Vahab composes the music. Hridayam is jointly produced by Visakh Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas, for the renowned banner Merryland Cinemas.

