Hridayam Glimpse Video: Pranav & Darshana Impress With Their Remarkable Chemistry!

Hridayam, the highly anticipated romantic drama marks the first collaboration of young actor Pranav Mohanlal and talented filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan. The movie has already garnered the attention of music lovers with the 'Darshana' song, which is the first single of the album. Now, the makers have finally revealed the Hridayam glimpse video, featuring Pranav Mohanlal and Darshana Rajendran.

The highly promising glimpse video was revealed by Mohanlal through his official social media handles. "Here's bringing to you 'A Glimpse of Hridayam'... Releasing in Theatres Worldwide in Jan 2022 through Merryland cinemas. Directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Produced by Visakh Subramaniam," wrote the superstar on his post.

The 1.15 minutes long Hridayam glimpse video opens with a long shot of the college, which is teamed up with a soulful background score. Later, Pranav Mohanlal and Darshana Rajendran who play the roles of Arun and Darshana in the movie, are seen having an emotional conversation before bidding goodbye to their college after 4 academic years.

Pranav Mohanlal and Darshana Rajendran, the lead pair have impressed with their remarkable chemistry in the Hridayam glimpse video, which is now winning the internet. From the video, it is evident that the Vineeth Sreenivasan movie is going to be a complete nostalgic ride for every person, who has lived their college life to the fullest.

Mohanlal's Marakkar & 4 Other Films To Get OTT Releases, Confirms Antony Perumbavoor

The 'Darshana' song, the first single of Hridayam featuring Pranav Mohanlal and Darshana Rajendran is nearing 10 Million views on YouTube now. The refreshing romantic number, which is penned by Arun Alat, is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The music composer has lent voice to the song himself, along with leading lady Darshana.

Ajith Kumar's Video With Mohanlal From The Location Of Marakkar Sets Social Media By Storm!

Hridayam, which revolves around the central character Arun played by Pranav Mohanlal, also features Kalyani Priyadarshan as one of the female leads. The project, which is penned by director Vineeth Sreenivasan himself, has been slated to hit the theatres by the beginning of 2022. Hridayam is bankrolled by Vishak Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas, under the banner Merryland Cinemas.