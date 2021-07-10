Hridayam: Kalyani Priyadarshan's First Look Poster Is Revealed

Hridayam, the highly anticipated Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial is nearing the final stage of its production. Recently, the Hridayam team revealed the much-awaited first look poster of one of its leading ladies, Kalyani Priyadarshan. The promising first look was released by superstar Mohanlal, on his official social media handles.

"Here's presenting to you, Kalyani Priyadarshan in #Hridayam. #Avineethsreenivasanfilm #Amerrylandcinemasproduction #Hridayam," wrote Mohanlal, releasing the first look poster on his social media handles. In the first look poster, the young actress looks ethereal in the traditional off-white saree and green blouse. From the poster, it is evident that there is going to be an Onam celebration sequence in Hridayam.

"This girl, she has nothing but love to give.. by far the happiest I've ever been while playing a character... Hridayam... ♥️," wrote a highly excited Kalyani Priyadarshan on her social media post, sharing the first look poster.

Director Vineeth Sreenivasan, on the other hand, took to his official pages and penned a long note on how Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is fondly called 'Ammu' by her closed ones, become a part of the Hridayam cast.

"I can't forget the day I narrated the script to Ammu and she said yes. After stepping out of her house in Valluvarkkottam, I sat in my car for a while. That's the same place where I went to meet Priyan uncle and Vidyasagar sir for a voice test when I was 18. That voice test went well, it took me forward, beginning of an amazing journey started from there.

Since Darshana and Appu had already agreed to do the film, that night with Ammu saying 'yes,' I had all the three lead actors on board. I think I played Mizhiyil Ninnum from Mayanadhi on loop and drove back home with my heart filled with joy. It was a lovely night..

Here is Ammu's first individual poster from Hridayam..," reads Vineeth's post.

Coming back to Hridayam, the romantic drama features Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The much-awaited project, which marks Vineeth Sreenivasan's comeback to filmmaking after a long gap, is bankrolled by Vishak Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas, under the banner Merryland Cinemas.