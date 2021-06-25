Hridayam: Pranav Mohanlal To Start Dubbing For The Project Soon!

Hridayam, the highly anticipated upcoming project marks the first collaboration of young actor Pranav Mohanlal and multi-faceted talent Vineeth Sreenivasan. The shooting of Hridayam is almost finished, and the team is planning to kickstart the post-production activities soon. Now, the sources close to the project have revealed some exciting details.

As per the latest reports, leading man Pranav Mohanlal is now all set to kickstart the dubbing works of the Vineeth Sreenivasan. The sources suggest that Pranav is dubbing at a recording studio in Chennai, as he is in the city currently. The rest of the star cast and voice artists will finish the dubbing works in a popular studio in Kochi.

The sources also revealed that the Hridayam team has finished shooting around 97 percent of the movie, so far. However, a song sequence is still pending, and the makers are planning to finish it once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Recently, the team had revealed a sneak peek into the audio album of Hridayam, on the special occasion of World Music Day. The highly promising tracklist, which consists of 15 songs, was revealed by the superstar Mohanlal through his official social media handles.

"Today being 'World Music Day' here's a little sneak peek into Hridayam's audio album, a musical journey extremely close to our hearts. ❤️ We just can't wait for the world to listen to the soulful magic that #HeshamAbdulWahab has been working on... Until then, here's the Tracklist Reveal 😊," Mohanlal captioned his post.

Coming back to Hridayam, the movie features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran as the female leads. Anend C Chandran is the DOP of the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer is bankrolled by Vishak Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas, under the banner Merryland Cinemas.