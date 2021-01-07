Hridayam: The Vineeth Sreenivasan-Pranav Mohanlal Project Is NOT Getting An OTT Release!

Hridayam, the upcoming family drama will mark the first collaboration of multi-faceted talent Vineeth Sreenivasan and young actor Pranav Mohanlal. The rumours regarding the OTT release of Hridayam have been doing rounds on social media for the past few days. However, Vishak Subramaniam, who is backing the Vineeth Sreenvisan directorial under the banner Merryland Cinemas, has now refuted the rumours.

In a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam media, producer Vishak rubbished the OTT release rumours surrounding the project and confirmed that Hridayam will release in theatres. According to the young producer, the team is eagerly waiting to release the project in theatres, even though several OTT platforms had approached them with attractive offers.

Vishak Subramaniam added that the OTT platforms are more interested in films that have big names associated with them. But, the producer, who is also a theatre owner, believes that it is his responsibility to support the fellow theatre owners and exhibitors during these hard times. So, Merryland Cinemas is now going ahead with the decision to release Hridayam in theatres.

Coming to Hridayam, the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial that features Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role has been put on hold due to the pandemic and lockdown. The team decided to not shoot amidst lockdown, as most of the pending portions demand outdoor shoot. However, the shoot will be resumed by the end of January 2021.

The makers are planning to wrap up the project in a single schedule that is expected to last for around 35 days. In that case, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer might get wrapped up by the end of February or the beginning of March 2021. The movie, which features Pranav in a boy-next-door role, features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran as the female leads.

Also Read:

Mammootty & Amal Neerad To Team Up For A Netflix Film Before Bilal; Soubin Shahir Joins The Cast!

Prithviraj Sukumaran Posts A Picture With Mohanlal; What Is Cooking?