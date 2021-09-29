Hridayam To Get A Theatrical Release, Confirms Director Vineeth Sreenivasan

Hridayam, the highly anticipated project that marks Vineeth Sreenivasan's comeback to filmmaking, was wrapped up recently. The movie, which features Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role, is expected to be a unique experience for both Malayalam cinema audiences and music lovers. Interestingly, director Vineeth Sreenivasan has now also confirmed that Hridayam will get a theatrical release.

Recently, director Vineeth took to his official social media handles and revealed that the Pranav Mohanlal starrer has reached its 'finishing point'. In his post, the multi-faceted talent also confirmed that Hridayam will release in theatres.

"A beautiful journey reaches it's finishing point!! Hridayam audio mastering has been completed.. Two years of work culminates into those bricks that you see on screen. We have completed the background score and sound design is in the final stage. By next month hopefully we will finish all the remaining works and wait for the theatres to open in kerala.. Dream has always been a theatrical release.. We will wait patiently for the right time.. Keep us in prayers :) :)," wrote Vineeth Sreenivasan in his post.

Later, the filmmaker also revealed that Think Music has joined the Hridayam team as the audio partner of the project. Interestingly, the makers are planning to reveal a limited collection of audio cassettes and vinyl records, consisting of more than 20 tracks of the movie including OST.

"Today we had a listening session with our co-dreamers from @thinkmusicofficial . We all sat down in a dark room and reviewed all the mastered tracks. Tomorrow we will hand over the final master to the record label. Since audio cassette manufacturing has become obsolete in our country, thinkmusic has decided to partner with a cassette manufacturer in Japan and import the physical copies from there. Thinkmusic is also planning to release limited edition Vinyl Records of Hridayam which will have more than 20 tracks including the OSTs. This will be after the release of the film. Once the theatres open in kerala, we will let you guys know about the date of our audio launch. So many of you guys have been tremendously appreciative of what we are trying to do. In these testing times, that's our fuel. Thank you for giving us the confidence to dream higher and higher. This comes from my heart. ❤️❤️," reads Vineeth's post.

Coming back to Hridayam, the movie features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran as the female leads opposite Pranav Mohanlal. The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial is bankrolled by Vishak Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas, under the banner Merryland Cinemas.