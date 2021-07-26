Hridayam: Vineeth Sreenivasan And Pranav Mohanlal Wrap Up The Project

Hridayam, the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial that features Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role, has been under production for the past two years. The shooting of Hridayam, which is said to be a romantic drama, is finally wrapped up now. The exciting update was revealed by director Vineeth Sreenivasan himself, with a new social media post.

"What a spectacular journey it has been so far!!! Hopefully, the testing times will pass and we'll be able to bring the film to you guys soon... And yes, the dream has always been a theatrical release... We are still holding on to it... Keep us in prayers!! :):) #hridayam," wrote the talented filmmaker on his post.

Along with the lovely note, Vineeth Sreenivasan also shared a lovely picture with his leading man Pranav Mohanlal, producer Vishak Subramaniam, and Pranav's cousin sister Sitara Suresh. In the picture, the star kid is seen in his signature long hair look, which is paired with a yellow sweatshirt and jeans.

According to the latest updates, the team is currently busy with the final stage post-production activities of Hridayam. If the reports are to be believed, the highly anticipated official teaser of the romantic drama will be revealed in August 2021, mostly on the special occasion of Onam. An official confirmation on the same is expected to be made very soon.

As reported earlier, the makers have made it clear that Hridayam is not going the OTT way. According to producer Visakh Subramaniam, some of the leading OTT platforms had approached them offering a direct online release for the movie. However, the producer confirmed that Hridayam will get a theatrical release, as the project is exclusively designed for the big screen.

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran are playing the female leads in Hridayam. Anend C Chandran is the DOP of the project. Newcomer Hesham Abdul Vahab composes the music. The project is jointly produced by Visakh Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas, for the renowned banner Merryland Cinemas.