India’s First Mud Race Film Muddy's Theatrical Trailer Out Now

India's first 4X4 mud race multi-lingual film Muddy will have a huge release on December 10th in 6 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. The film directed by debutant Dr Pragabhal and produced by Prema Krishnadas under the banner PK 7 gets big backing in Telugu, as Tollywood's leading producer Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Film Distributors Pvt Ltd acquired the Telugu rights of the movie and plans are on to release the movie in a grand manner in Telugu states.

Today, the makers have released a theatrical trailer of Muddy and it introduces all the lead characters with an intense voiceover. The trailer is loaded with mass, action, thrilling, adventurous, revenge, drama and frightening elements. The trailer is a visual extravaganza with heart-thumping racing sequences. Since most of the actors are newcomers, the trailer looks very fresh and intriguing in every aspect. The camerawork, editing and background score are the other big assets. Muddy was filmed at beautiful and adventurous locations which give a different visual experience for the movie lovers.

Kaduva Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Shaji Kailas Bring Back The Vintage Mass Hero!

Marakkar To Have 3000 Plus Shows Across Kerala On Its Release Day; Sets A New Record!

Newcomers Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Suresh played the lead roles, while it will also feature many known faces. Director Dr Pragabhal had done extensive research on the sport for about five years and has scripted a gripping storyline on the rivalry between different teams. The actors in the film were given off-road mud racing training for two years and the adventurous scenes were shot without the support of dupes. KGF fame Ravi Basrur is the music director, while Ratsasan fame San Lokesh is the editor and KG Ratheesh is the cinematographer.