Irul Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Versatile actor Fahadh Faasil is not new to OTT platforms. The actor's previous venture CU Soon directed by Mahesh Narayanan was released on Amazon Prime Video amid the COVID-19 lockdown on September 1. Well now, Fahadh's yet another venture has made it to the OTT platform, but this time on Netflix.

Directed by newcomer Naseef Yusuf Izuddin, Irul also starring Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran had created quite a buzz on social media upon its trailer release. However, with the recent release, looks like the film has not been able to garner attention of the audience, as it gets mixed response on social media and from both audience and critics. On the other hand, Irul has also joined the list of films that have been leaked online. The Fahadh Faasil-starrer that released today (April 2) on Netflix has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites.

Jointly produced by Jomon T John, Shameer and Anto Joseph, the film has music composed by Sreerag Saji. Interestingly, Jomon has cranked for Irul, which has editing take care of by Shameer Muhammed.

On a related note, Fahadh has a slew of projects in his kitty including Mahesh Narayanan's Malik and Malayankunju along with Dileesh Pothan's Joji. Notably, Joji will also have a direct-to-release on Amazon Prime Video next week (April 7). On the other hand, the star has recently bagged a massive offer to play the antagonist in the Tollywood film Pushpa. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, the film is helmed by Sukumar.

