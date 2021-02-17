Irul: The Fahadh Faasil-Soubin Shahir Starrer Go Get A Direct OTT Release!

Fahadh Faasil and Soubin Shahir, the two most-sought-after talents of the Malayalam film industry have recently finished shooting for the upcoming project Irul. As per the latest updates, Irul is getting a direct OTT release. The believable sources have confirmed that the project has received permission for OTT release from the Film Chamber of Kerala.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers of Irul are in talks with two of the most popular OTT platforms in the country for the release. The team is planning to announce the exciting update along with the first teaser of the project, once the OTT partner for the Fahadh Faasil-Soubin Shahir starrer comes on board.

The shooting of Irul has been completed in complete exclusivity, and the team members have not even released the stills from the location, so far. However, the sources suggest that the Fahadh Faasil-Soubin Shahir starrer is a dark, intense film that provides the actors a lot of scopes to perform.

Darshana Rajendran, the talented actor who made a mark with the Amazon movie C U Soon, is reuniting with Fahadh Faasil for Irul. The young talent is appearing as one of the three protagonists, along with Fahadh Faasil and Soubin Shahir in the movie, which is directed by newcomer Naseef Yusuf Izuddin.

Coming to the director of the film, Naseef Yusuf Izuddin, the director of Irul, has learned filmmaker from the Vancouver Film School, Canada. After completing his studies, Naseef has worked in several highly popular Hindi films including Kai Po Che, Newton, Happy New Year, Dil Dhadakne Do, Tumbbad, and so on.

Jomon T John is the director of photography. Badusha is the project designer. Irul is jointly produced by Anto Joseph, Jomon T Johan, and Shameer Muhammed, under the banners Anto Joseph Film Company and Plan J Studios.

