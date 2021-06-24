Irul To Nayattu, Inspiring And New Age Malayalam Films You Must Watch On Netflix
From thrillers to comedies, Malayalam films continue to set new standards with their storytelling. Audiences have enjoyed compelling Malayalam cinema, marked by unconventional stories, and fresh perspectives from the filmmakers. Here are some fantastic Malayalam films that you can watch on Netflix.
Irul
Featuring
Fahadh
Faasil,
Soubin
Shahir
and
Darshana
Rajendran,
Irul
is
a
dark
thriller.
Fun
fact:
the
film
was
shot
at
one
place
in
just
a
month.
Irul
is
a
story
of
a
couple
whose
car
breaks
down
and
they
seek
shelter
in
a
nearby
home,
just
to
realise
that
there
is
a
serial
killer
among
them.
Irul
is
a
must
watch
for
thriller
fans
and
has
also
featured
in
the
Top
10
row
in
India.
Subtitles available in English.
Kilometers and Kilometers
The
perfect
watch
for
fans
of
light
hearted
dramas.
Kilometers
and
Kilometers
features
Tovino
Thomas
and
India
Jarvis.
A
light
road
movie,
Kilometers
and
Kilometers
is
written
and
directed
by
Joe
Baby.
This
is
the
story
of
a
debt-ridden
man
who
reluctantly
agrees
to
drive
an
American
tourist
around
India.
Despite
their
vast
differences,
this
comedy
shows
how
the
two
develop
an
unexpected
bonding
during
their
trip.
Subtitles available in English.
Prithviraj Sukumaran: Cold Case Taught Us How To Make Cinema With COVID Protocols
Sara's: Anna Ben's Film Gets A Release Date; To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video
Maniyarayile Ashokan
A
Dulquer
Salmaan
production,
Maniyarayile
Ashokan
is
directed
by
debutant
Shamzu
Zayba
and
features
Jacob
Gregory,
S.V.
Krishna
Shankar
and
Shine
Tom
Chacko.
This
quirky
romantic
comedy
is
the
story
of
a
man
who
with
his
unlucky
horoscope
doesn't
bode
well
for
his
future
wife!
The
film's
inventive
storyline
successfully
highlights
the
plight
of
young
men
who
end
up
being
victims
of
the
societal
pressure
associated
with
marriage
and
the
superstitions
that
come
with
it.
The
film
has
featured
in
the
Netflix
Top
10
row
in
India
as
well
in
many
other
countries.
Subtitles available in Hindi and English subtitles.
Varane Avashyamund
Starring
Dulquer
Salmaan
and
National
Film
Award
winners
Suresh
Gopi
and
Shobana,
Varane
Avashyamund
is
set
in
an
apartment
complex
where
the
lives
of
a
mother
and
a
daughter
seeking
an
arranged
marriage
are
intertwined
with
the
entry
of
a
military
retiree
and
a
young
man.
The
movie
is
a
charming,
feel-good
romance
directed
by
Anoop
Sathyan
that
takes
its
viewers
to
the
city
of
Chennai.
Subtitles available in English.
Nayattu
A
critically
acclaimed
film
by
Kunchacko
Boban,
Nayattu
stars
Joju
George
and
Nimisha
Sajayan.
This
crime
thriller
is
a
story
of
three
police
officers
(and
their
undeniable
chemistry)
who
become
pawns
for
unscrupulous
lawmakers
when
they
are
framed
in
an
incident
amid
political
elections.
Nayattu
is
perfect
for
fans
of
gritty,
dark
and
suspenseful
films.
Nayattu
perfectly
represents
new
age
storytelling
in
Malayalam
cinema
with
its
extraordinary
storyline,
incredible
performances
and
acclaimed
cinematography.
The
film
has
featured
in
the
Netflix
Top
10
row
in
India.
Subtitles available in English.
Kappela
Set
in
the
village
areas
of
Wayanad-
Malappuram,
Kappela
is
an
emotional
-
romantic
movie
about
a
young
woman
Jessy
(played
by
Anna
Ben)
and
how
she
falls
into
an
over-the-phone
romance
with
a
rickshaw
driver.
Directed
by
Muhammed
Musthafa,
Kappela
is
a
glimpse
into
Jessy's
troubles
that
begin
when
Jessy
and
her
lover
encounter
a
stranger
that
derails
their
life.
Subtitles available in English and Hindi.