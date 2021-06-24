Irul To Nayattu, Inspiring And New Age Malayalam Films You Must Watch On Netflix

From thrillers to comedies, Malayalam films continue to set new standards with their storytelling. Audiences have enjoyed compelling Malayalam cinema, marked by unconventional stories, and fresh perspectives from the filmmakers. Here are some fantastic Malayalam films that you can watch on Netflix.

Irul

Featuring Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran, Irul is a dark thriller. Fun fact: the film was shot at one place in just a month. Irul is a story of a couple whose car breaks down and they seek shelter in a nearby home, just to realise that there is a serial killer among them. Irul is a must watch for thriller fans and has also featured in the Top 10 row in India.

Subtitles available in English.

Kilometers and Kilometers

The perfect watch for fans of light hearted dramas. Kilometers and Kilometers features Tovino Thomas and India Jarvis. A light road movie, Kilometers and Kilometers is written and directed by Joe Baby. This is the story of a debt-ridden man who reluctantly agrees to drive an American tourist around India. Despite their vast differences, this comedy shows how the two develop an unexpected bonding during their trip.

Subtitles available in English.

Maniyarayile Ashokan

A Dulquer Salmaan production, Maniyarayile Ashokan is directed by debutant Shamzu Zayba and features Jacob Gregory, S.V. Krishna Shankar and Shine Tom Chacko. This quirky romantic comedy is the story of a man who with his unlucky horoscope doesn't bode well for his future wife! The film's inventive storyline successfully highlights the plight of young men who end up being victims of the societal pressure associated with marriage and the superstitions that come with it. The film has featured in the Netflix Top 10 row in India as well in many other countries.

Subtitles available in Hindi and English subtitles.

Varane Avashyamund

Starring Dulquer Salmaan and National Film Award winners Suresh Gopi and Shobana, Varane Avashyamund is set in an apartment complex where the lives of a mother and a daughter seeking an arranged marriage are intertwined with the entry of a military retiree and a young man. The movie is a charming, feel-good romance directed by Anoop Sathyan that takes its viewers to the city of Chennai.

Subtitles available in English.

Nayattu

A critically acclaimed film by Kunchacko Boban, Nayattu stars Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan. This crime thriller is a story of three police officers (and their undeniable chemistry) who become pawns for unscrupulous lawmakers when they are framed in an incident amid political elections. Nayattu is perfect for fans of gritty, dark and suspenseful films. Nayattu perfectly represents new age storytelling in Malayalam cinema with its extraordinary storyline, incredible performances and acclaimed cinematography. The film has featured in the Netflix Top 10 row in India.

Subtitles available in English.

Kappela

Set in the village areas of Wayanad- Malappuram, Kappela is an emotional - romantic movie about a young woman Jessy (played by Anna Ben) and how she falls into an over-the-phone romance with a rickshaw driver. Directed by Muhammed Musthafa, Kappela is a glimpse into Jessy's troubles that begin when Jessy and her lover encounter a stranger that derails their life.

Subtitles available in English and Hindi.