Irul Trailer Review: A Spine-Chilling Murder Mystery Is On The Way!

Irul, the Fahadh Faasil-Soubin Shahir-Darshana Rajendran starrer is all set to release on Netflix, on April 2, 2021. The team recently revealed the much-awaited Irul trailer to the excitement of the cine-goers. The highly intriguing official trailer has totally raised the expectations from the crime thriller, which is directed by newcomer Naseef Yusuf Izuddin.

Read Irul trailer review here:

The 1.47 minutes long trailer begins with some mysterious visuals, accompanied by western classical music playing on a gramophone. We are later introduced to Fahadh Faasil's character, who questions a novelist (Soubin Shahir) about his crime novel and its central character. When Fahadh's character speaks about the murders of 6 women committed by the character, Soubin corrects that it was 5 murders.

When the novelist reveals the character's reason behind committing these murders, Fahadh's character disagrees saying that the motive is not clear in the novel. After that, all hells breaks loose. In between, we are introduced to the character played by Darshana Rajendran, who seems to be playing the love interest of Fahadh's character.

From the highly promising trailer, it is evident that Irul revolves around a spine-chilling murder mystery that involves the three characters played by Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran. The trailer hints that all three actors are playing layered, performance-oriented characters in the movie. Apart from the name 'Alex' nothing much has been revealed about any of these characters.

Irul trailer hints that this Naseef Yusuf Izuddin directorial is something to watch out for this summer. Interestingly, the crime thriller is a 3-actors film that only features Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran. The movie, which is produced by Jomon T John, Shameer Muhammed and Anto Joseph under the banners Plan J Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company, definitely seems to be ready to join the bandwagon of experimental films from Malayalam cinema.

