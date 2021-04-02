Irul Twitter Review: Here's What Audience Think About The Fahadh-Soubin-Darshana Film!

Irul, the mystery crime thriller that features Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles, has premiered on Netflix. The project has hit the screens as Fahadh Faasil's first release of 2021. The expectations over Irul, which is directed by newcomer Naseef Yusuf Izuddin had raised immensely after the release of its promising official trailer.

The mystery crime thriller revolves around the cat and mouse between a stranded couple and a stranger, who discover a dead body in the basement of a mansion. Fahadh Faasil appears as the stranger in the mansion, while Soubin Shahir plays the role of novelist Alex Parayil. Darshana Rajendran essays the role of Alex's girlfriend Archana Pillai, who is a lawyer by profession. Irul is produced by Jomon T John, Shameer Muhammed, and Anto Joseph, under the banners Plan J Productions and Anto Joseph Film Company.

Here is what the audience thinks about Irul. Have a look...

𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙬𝙖𝙨 Staff of aesculapius @vishwaskverma

Irul (2021,Malayalam)

dir. Naseef Yusuf Izuddin

Slow-burn mystery has an absolutely unexpected ending.

A good thriller with perfect run-time but still feels a bit stretched, could have been better. Fahadh Faasil did it one more time, one of the finest actors of this era.

Nisanth @Its_Nissyg

Irul - Stellar performance by Fahad ,Soubin and Darshana gives you thrills and chills.

There's a 6 minute shot which was very well made. Especially the camera work.

So many strong points to be discussed but I let you guys watch first.

It's a Thumbs up for me!

SmartBarani @SmartBarani

Irul - a great writing with good screenplay .. specially 2nd half of the movie .. totally loved it ..

its quite hard to write a story with just 3 characters .. but this one too good .. and i fully enjoyed it .. loved the cinematography and editing ...

sure worth a watch :))

Rahul Babu @cinemapayyan__

Irul

Tries too hard to be a seat edge thriller but ends up half cooked.

Technically brilliant with score and lighting stands out

#FahadhFaasil & #DarshanaRajendran is brilliant. Soubin is a huge miscast

An Average Experience

#IrulReview

ѕαι ¢нαη∂яα яє∂∂у @saichndra

Irul Review :

Simple yet effective plot line with mesmerising performances of #FahadhFaasil, #soubinshahir &

@darshanarajend

, succeed in carrying the suspense till the end and also keeps us captivated throughout.

I define it as - "An Engaging Slow Burner".

Muthayyab AliTM️ @immali14

Short & Lit 🔥

Gripping game till the end with amazing frames & score 👌

#FahadhFaasil did it again 🙏🔥

Soubin & Darshana 👏

Also Read:

Anugraheethan Antony Movie Review: This Sunny Wayne Starrer Is A Clean Entertainer

Irul Trailer Review: A Spine-Chilling Murder Mystery Is On The Way!