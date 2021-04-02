Irul Twitter Review: Here's What The Audience Think About The Fahadh-Soubin-Darshana Film!

Irul, the mystery crime thriller that features Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles, has premiered on Netflix. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Naseef Yusuf Izuddin, features only the three prime characters. The expectations on Irul had raised immensely after the promising official trailer was released a couple of weeks back.

As per the reports, Irul revolves around the cat and mouse between a stranded couple and an unknown man, who discover a dead body in the basement of a mansion. Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winning actor is playing the role of Jonathan Morais in the movie, which features actor-filmmaker Soubin Shahir as writer Alex. Darshana Rajendran, on the other hand, plays the role of Archana.

The director of Irul, Naseef Yusuf Izuddin has learned filmmaking from the Vancouver Film School, Canada. After completing his studies, Naseef has worked in several highly popular Hindi films including Kai Po Che, Newton, Happy New Year, Dil Dhadakne Do, Tumbbad, and so on.

Jomon T John has handled the cinematography of the project. Sreerag Saji has composed the songs and original score. Irul, which is scripted by Sunil Yadav, is bankrolled by Jomon T John and Shameer Muhammed's Plan J Studios, in association with Anto Joseph Film Company.

