IT Raid At Producers Antony Perumbavoor, Anto Joseph and Listin Stephen’s Offices

Income
tax
sleuths
on
Friday
(November
26)
conducted
a
raid
at
Malayalam
producers
Antony
Perumbavoor,
Anto
Joseph
and
Listin
Stephen's
offices.
Reportedly,
the
officials
examined
the
bankrollers' bank
statements
and
also
transactions
with
OTT
platforms.
Notably,
the
trio's
forthcoming
films
including
Antony
Perumbavoor's
Marakkar:
Arabikadalinte
Simham
were
expected
to
release
on
OTT
platforms.
According
to
reports,
the
officials
also
scrutinized
if
the
TDS
(Tax
Deducted
at
Source)
were
settled
appropriately.