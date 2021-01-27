Jana Gana Mana: Prithviraj Sukumaran & Suraj Venjaramoodu Impress With The Terrific First Promo

Jana Gana Mana, the upcoming social thriller marks the reunion of the talented actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The actors have now impressed with the terrific first promo of Jana Gana Mana, which was released on Republic Day 2021. The promising promo has now crossed 1 Million views on YouTube.

From the first promo of the Dijo Jose Antony directorial, it has been confirmed that Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the role of a suspect, while Suraj Venjaramoodu plays the cop. When Suraj's character points out that the evidence is against him, while Prithviraj's character confidently replies that he will walk free.

When the cop says that there is only one truth, and it will prevail, the suspect laughs maniacally, replies that we live in a country where people have mixed opinions about Mahatma Gandhi's country. Following this, the police throw him to the floor and thrash him, while Prithviraj Sukumaran's character continues his laughter.

The first promo of Jana Gana Mana confirms that something very interesting is in store for the audiences. The face-off between the characters played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu is said to be the highlight of the movie. However, the makers have still not revealed anything about the characters played by the actors, especially Prithviraj's role.

It is the second feature film outing of director Dijo Jose Antony, who made his feature film debut with the popular movie Queen. Expectations are riding high on Jana Gana Mana, as the project marks Dijo Jose's first collaboration with both Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The highly anticipated project is jointly bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

Also Read:

The Great Indian Kitchen Movie Review: Perfect Portrayal Of Everyday Patriarchy

67th National Film Awards: 17 Malayalam Films Enter The Final Race!