Jayaram And Meera Jasmine To Team Up For Sathyan Anthikad's Next: Read Details Inside

Jayaram and Meera Jasmine, the popular actor, and National award-winning actress are all set to team up for Sathyan Anthikad's next. The senior filmmaker announced the exciting news with a special post on his Facebook page, recently. The movie marks Meera Jasmin's comeback to Malayalam cinema after a long gap.

Read Sathyan Anthikad's Facebook post here:

"When he arrived at the Thrissur Regional Theater to receive the Ramu Kariyat Award for 'Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala', Srinivasan witnessed a packed audience and said, "Now I can tell you a secret. I stole the story of this film."

Everyone was amazed. One hundred days have passed since the release of the film. So far no such allegation has been heard from anywhere. After a short silence, Sreeni said, "This story, I stole from your life." There was long applause in the audience." wrote the filmmaker.

"That's right. Turn into movies that we will always remember as stories that are taken from the lives around us. I have always wanted and worked for such stories.

Here it is - sharing with you the highlights of my new film, this Vishu. Jayaram is the hero. Meera Jasmine is the heroine. Devika Sanjay, who played the role of Tina Mole in 'Njan Prakashan'. Innocent, Sreenivasan and Siddique will be part of the film. Central Productions, the banner that produced 'Oru Indian Pranayakadha' is bankrolling the project." Sathyan Anthikad added.

"The project is written by Dr. Iqbal Kuttipuram. S Kumar is the cinematographer. K Rajagopal handles the editing. Vishnu Vijay, who immortalized the song "Aradhike" from Ambili, will compose the music. The lyrics are penned by Harinarayan. Prashanth Madhav will be the art director and Sameera Saneesh will be the costume designer.

Like 'Njan Prakasan', the sound is recorded live in this film too. Anil Radhakrishnan is the sound director. Biju Thomas is the Production Controller. Mommy, Pandyan, Sethu, and Shashi are also a part of this project.

The film is being released by Central Pictures. Filming is set to begin in mid-July after COVID-19 comes under control.

Wishing everyone a happy and peaceful Vishu season." concluded the senior filmmaker.